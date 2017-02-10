Missouri Western softball drops two games Friday in Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Things couldn’t have went much better for the Missouri Western softball team on opening weekend, but the opposite may have been true on day one of the second weekend for the team.

Missouri Western dropped its first two games of the Arkansas-Monticello Division II Softball Classic on Friday, by a combined score of 25-4, playing only 10 total innings. Missouri Western lost game one 17-4 to Arkansas-Monticello and was shutout, 8-0, by Harding Friday afternoon. Both games were stopped after five innings.

NOTABLES

– Missouri Western allowed 10 runs before recording an out in the first inning of a 17-4 loss to Arkansas-Monticello in the opener Friday

– The Griffons committed four errors in game one against Arkasnas-Monticello

– After compiling 31 hits through the team’s first four games, the Griffons managed just seven total on Friday

– It was the first time in Jen Bagley Trotter’s 16 years as head coach the team was run-ruled in consecutive games and the most runs allowed by an MWSU team in consecutive games during the Trotter era

Statistics were not immediately available from the loss to Arkansas-Monticello. A box score and statistics will be updated later on gogriffons.com

UP NEXT

Missouri Western stays in Bentonville for a rematch with Henderson State and a match-up with No. 11 Arkansas Tech on Saturday.

— MWSU Athletics —