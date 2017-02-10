MWSU baseball falls in 10-innings at Arkansas Tech 5-4

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Missouri Western baseball team fell 5-4 in 10 innings to Arkansas Tech on a walk-off single.
NOTABLES
– Arkansas Tech’s single through the right side drove in the winning run from second base
– Alex Heuring’s RBI single, drove in David Glaude to give Missouri Western a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning
– MWSU’s Donald Wanner escaped a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth inning on a field choice to force the tenth inning
– ATU pitchers recorded 16 strikeouts
– The Griffons were outhit 12-6 by the Wonder Boys
TOP PERFORMERS
– Jared Lloyd came out of the bullpen to throw 3 1/3 hitless innings with three strikeouts and a walk
– David Glaude went 1-for-4 with a hit, a walk and two runs scored
– Marcus Wilson 2-for-4, with a triple and two runs scored for Arkansas Tech
– Humberto Montiel threw six innings on four hits, two walks, two earned runs and nine strikeouts
UP NEXT
Missouri Western and Arkansas Tech will play a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 11. First game will start at 12 p.m. with game two beginning at 2 p.m.
— MWSU Athletics —