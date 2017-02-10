MWSU baseball falls in 10-innings at Arkansas Tech 5-4

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Missouri Western baseball team fell 5-4 in 10 innings to Arkansas Tech on a walk-off single.

NOTABLES

– Arkansas Tech’s single through the right side drove in the winning run from second base

– Alex Heuring’s RBI single, drove in David Glaude to give Missouri Western a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning

– MWSU’s Donald Wanner escaped a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth inning on a field choice to force the tenth inning

– ATU pitchers recorded 16 strikeouts

– The Griffons were outhit 12-6 by the Wonder Boys

TOP PERFORMERS

– Jared Lloyd came out of the bullpen to throw 3 1/3 hitless innings with three strikeouts and a walk

– David Glaude went 1-for-4 with a hit, a walk and two runs scored

– Marcus Wilson 2-for-4, with a triple and two runs scored for Arkansas Tech

– Humberto Montiel threw six innings on four hits, two walks, two earned runs and nine strikeouts

UP NEXT

Missouri Western and Arkansas Tech will play a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 11. First game will start at 12 p.m. with game two beginning at 2 p.m.

— MWSU Athletics —