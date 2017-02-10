Northwest Missouri State softball splits first two games of season

The Northwest Missouri State University softball team went 1-1 at the Arkansas-Monticello Division II Softball Challenge in Bentonville, Ark.

– The Bearcats fell in the first game at Memorial Park to Arkansas Tech, 6-0, but rebounded to beat Arkansas-Monticello, 9-2, in the afternoon.

Game One Headlines (Arkansas Tech 6, Northwest 0)

– The Golden Suns scored six runs on eight hits to beat the Bearcats in the first game, 6-0.

– It was Northwest’s first game of the year while Arkansas Tech improved to 4-1.

Game One Key Statistics

– Abigail Gilson was 1-for-1 with two walks.

– Chantel Adams was 1-for-3.

– Torri Blythe and Kiana Baderdeen each went 1-for-4 in game one.

– Alexis Kelsey drew two walks.

– Rachel Smith got the start and went 5.2 innings. She allowed five earned runs on six hits. she struck out four batters while walking just three.

– Taylor Blackford allowed one hit and recorded the final out of the sixth inning.

Game Two Headlines (Northwest 9, Arkansas-Monticello 2)

– The Bearcats scored nine runs on 10 hits with three errors. The Cotton Blossoms scored two runs on six hits with no errors.

– Northwest scored five runs in the first, one in the third, one in the fifth and two in the seventh. Arkansas-Monticello scored single runs in the fourth and seventh innings.

– Freshman Kaitlin Weis was 2-for-4 on the day with five RBIs and a run scored, launching her first home run of the year in the first inning.

Game Two Key Statistics

– Torri Blythe went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Blythe had a single, double and a triple on the afternoon.

– Baderdeen was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.

– Jessica Rawie and Alexis Kelsey each went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk.

– Rebecca Maher was 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk.

– Adams drew three walks and came around to score a pair of runs.

– Holly Posegate got the start and went a complete 7.0 innings. She struck out two with two walks. She allowed just one earned run on six hits.

Up Next

– Northwest will face Harding University on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by a 1 p.m. game against Henderson State