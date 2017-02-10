Ribbon cut on new science addition at Hillyard

Officials celebrated the grand opening Friday of the St. Joseph School District’s new state-of-the-art science addition at Hillyard Technical Center.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the Advanced Science Research Center.

According to a news release, the two-story addition includes science laboratory space, two classrooms, commons and lounge spaces on both levels as well as a new secure entry and reception office. The labs will be used by students from Benton, Central and Lafayette. The facility will host the district’s advanced science classes.

The Advanced Science Research Center is designed to enhance teaching in science, technology, engineering and math while preparing students for the workforce.

As we previously reported, plans for the center have been in the works since 2013. Crews broke ground on construction in September of 2015.