Skating event to benefit Second Harvest

Curling and ice go together like peanut butter and jelly.

The Bode Ice Arena hosts open public skate sessions regularly, but the special cost of admission Friday night will be one jar of peanut butter or one jar of jelly. Bode Sports Complex Manager April Wyatt said the PB&J will be donated to the Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

“Peanut butter and jelly is pretty much a staple within the school district’s campus cupboard program,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt said if people don’t have donations they can also pay the $5 admission fee and $2 skate rental fee.

After the “Spread the Love” event, the St. Joseph Curling Club will be offering an opportunity for community members to try out curling for free. Special Events and Communications Coordinator for the City of St. Joseph Julie Noel said the Curling Club has a league that competes Tuesday nights.

“The Curling Club is trying to make the community more aware of curling and give them opportunities to try it out and see if they like it and practice playing,” Noel said. “It’s a great opportunity for families to go out and just enjoy some time together for free.”

The “Spread the Love” event at the open public skate session takes place from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Bode Ice Arena located at 2500 Southwest Parkway in St. Joseph. The free curling instruction will be offered from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Bode Ice Arena at (816) 271-5506.