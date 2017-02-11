Griffon women upset No. 11 Emporia State 68-59

ST. JOSEPH – The Missouri Western women’s basketball team (18-6, 10-5) used a gutsy, hard-fought effort to knock off No. 11 Emporia State (20-4, 11-4) on Saturday in the MWSU Fieldhouse.

NOTABLES

– Emporia State jumped out to a 9-1 lead, but MWSU answered with an 8-0 run

– The Griffons took their third lead with 3:38 left in the first half and never trailed again

– Missouri Western forced 15 Emporia State turnovers and had a season-high nine blocks

– The Griffons shot better than 57 percent from the field in the second half and held Emporia State to 36 percent in the half

– On the game, Emporia State shot just 33 percent from the field

– The win left Missouri Western just one game behind Emporia State and Central Oklahoma, who are tied for third in the MIAA standings

TOP PERFORMERS

– Dwanisha Tate scored a season and game high 22 points with eight rebounds on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, 4-of-6 from three-point range

– Chelsea Dewey added 20 points

– Erin Anderson scored 1 1points

– Sefulu Faavae had a game-high five assists to go with her five points

UP NEXT

The Griffons hit the road next week, playing at Missouri Southern on Wednesday Feb. 15 and then at No. 10 Pittsburg State on Feb. 18.

— MWSU Athletics —