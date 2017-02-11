High school musicians to perform at Jazz Festival

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Music Department of Missouri Western State University will host a full day of jazz on Saturday.

Groups will perform in the Hoff Conference Room, Blum Student Union room 219 and the Fulkerson Center during the eleventh annual MWSU Jazz Festival.

Each ensemble performs for the adjudicators, receiving recorded and written critiques of the performance from the clinicians. Immediately following each band’s performance the clinicians will give a 25-40 minute clinic for the band, discussing and working on specific areas of the performance.

“The focus and commitment of this festival is to make this an educational and musical experience for students and directors alike,” said Bob Long, director of jazz studies.

Local ensembles that will be performing are Benton and Central High Schools of the St. Joseph School District.

During the day students will have the opportunity to attend clinics for their specific instruments conducted by Missouri Western faculty: Lee Harrelson, trombone; Stephen Molloy, trumpet; Josh Knight, percussion; Bob Long, saxophone; and Kathleen Holeman, vocal jazz.

The festival will conclude with a short performance by the Missouri Western Jazz Ensemble, directed by Bob Long.

The festival will start at 10 a.m., with the Missouri Western Jazz Ensemble performing at 3:40 p.m. in the Fulkerson Center. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information please contact the Music Department at (816) 271-4420 or email long@missouriwestern.edu.