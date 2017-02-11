New inductees in Black Archives Hall of Fame

Two new inductees are being welcomed into the Black Archives Museum Hall of Fame this month in St. Joseph.

The two new inductees are Sheila and Kenzie Gilbert. As part of Black History Month, a reception and induction will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, at the Black Archives Museum, 3406 Frederick Avenue. The induction ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. The Black Archives Museum Hall of Fame showcases the achievements and contributions of St. Joseph’s Black community members.

The Black Archives Museum of the St. Joseph Museums features exhibits on many aspects of the African American experience in St. Joseph.

For the Hall of Fame, a call for nominations from St. Joseph community residents is made. Nominees must have had a significant and lasting positive impact on the St. Joseph community as a whole (economically, physically, spiritually, or intellectually).

According to the museum, as with previous inductees, Sheila and Kenzie Gilbert have given freely of their time and talents to benefit the St. Joseph community. Among other projects, the couple founded “Food-For-Kids” in 2007 after seeing a need in midtown St. Joseph. Food-For Kids is a summer outreach program that has grown into providing 150 lunches per day in the summer months. The Gilberts solicit what is needed from donors and coordinate with local volunteers to keep the program in place for those in need. It is a project that they believe is God’s will for them.

New inductees are chosen by the Black Archives Museum committee members.

Jewell Robinson, the founder of the original Knea-Von Black Archives, and his wife Geraldine, were the first inductees. Since that time, Helen and Ramadhan Washington, Earnestine Blakley, Jerry Cooper, Alonzo Weston, Joyce Starr, Dr. William and Lois Hedge, Rep. Martin T. and LaVell Rucker, Pastor Louis and Rev. Connie Monroe, Leo Blakley, Leechia Jones, Rev. James and Mrs. Cozetta Foster, Dorothy Blakley and Charles Triplett, Rev. Robert and Kimberly Warren, Virginia Glass, and Gary Wilkinson were inducted.