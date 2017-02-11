Platte City Man Sentenced for Child Porn after Attempting to Meet Two Minors for Sex

A Platte City, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Friday for distributing child pornography following an undercover operation in which he attempted to meet two minor girls for sex.

U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark sentenced Daniel C. Irwin, 39, to 13 years and nine months in federal prison.

The court also sentenced Irwin to 20 years of supervised release following incarceration.

According to U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson, Irwin pleaded guilty on July 7, 2016 to distributing a video of child pornography over the Internet.

Irwin admitted that he sent the child pornography video to an undercover detective with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department. Irwin met with the undercover detective and attempted to exchange incest pornography for the opportunity to have sex with the undercover detective’s two minor daughters (ages 12 and 16). Irwin sent additional videos of child pornography to the undercover detective on Aug. 4, 2014.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick D. Daly. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the FBI.