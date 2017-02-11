St. Joseph parks facilities offers multiple weekend events

The City of St. Joseph Parks, Recreation, & Civic Facilities will be offering multiple events around the city.

The Civic Arena is hosting the St. Joseph Gun Show beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, contact the Civic Arena at (816) 271-4717.

Also Saturday, the Remington Nature Center is providing a Children’s Craft event where children can participate in making “edible igloos” from 1:00-3:00 p.m. This is a come and go, make and take event and the price is included with regular admission.

Saturday evening, the St. Joe Griffons High School Hockey Team will play at Bode Ice Arena. The game starts at 8:30 p.m. and admission is free.

On Sunday, the Gun Show continues from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Civic Arena and the St. Joe Griffons High School Ice Hockey team plays again at 11:00 a.m. at Bode Ice Arena.

During the week, on Tuesday, the Remington Nature Center will host a senior craft event for individuals 60 and older. Seniors can drop by anytime between noon and 2:00 p.m. to make a birdfeeder. The craft will use paper rolls covered in lard (no peanuts or peanut butter will be used), and then rolled in birdseed. Twigs will crisscross through the feeder to serve as perches. Add a piece of twine threaded near the top and you’re ready to hang them on a branch to feed the hungry birds this winter. The craft will take 15-20 minutes to complete and is included with the admission fee of $2.00.

Next weekend, the St. Joe NLM Sectional will take place at the Joyce Raye Patterson Senior Center on Saturday, February 18. To learn more about this event, contact Dr. Donna Lombardini at (360) 600-0459, DrDahner@gmail.com, or Louis Payton at (816) 290-4215, leacp@suddenlink.net.

Also on Saturday, February 18, and continuing on Sunday is the St. Joseph Antique Show and Vintage Mart that will take place at the Civic Arena.