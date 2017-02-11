Two hurt in crash involving sheriff’s office patrol vehicle



Two people were hurt when a teenager crashed his pickup into the rear of a sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash happened three miles west of Plattsburg on Missouri Highway 116 at 4:10 p.m. Thursday.

The crash report says Austin Brooks of Plattsburg crashed his pickup into the rear of the patrol vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe which has stopped behind another motorist turning left.

According to the crash report, Brooks’ truck pushed the Tahoe off the right side of the roadway and through a fence. The Clinton County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was described as a total loss.

Brooks, 16, and Philip Bink, 58, of Lawson, each suffered moderate injuries. Brooks was transported to North Kansas City Hospital for treatment. Bink was taken to Mosaic Life Care for treatment.