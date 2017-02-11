Western men lose at home to Emporia for fifth straight loss

ST. JOSEPH – The Missouri Western men’s basketball team (7-17, 3-12 MIAA) fell to Emporia State (12-12, 8-7 MIAA) 73-67 at the MWSU Fieldhouse on Saturday.

NOTABLES

– Missouri Western dropped their fifth consecutive game, the longest stretch of the season

– The Griffons had four starters score in double-figures

– Seth Bonifas’s layup with 3:26 left in the game started a 7-0 MWSU run to cut the Emporia State lead to two but never could any closer

– The Hornets had five players score in double-digits

– ESU shot 77.8 percent from the free-throw line

TOP PERFORMERS

– Joe Hamilton scored 15 points with seven rebounds and shot 4-7 from the three point arc

– Cole Clearman netted 16 points and added five assist

– Brandon Hall scored a game-high 21 points and dished out eight assist for Emporia State

UP NEXT

The Griffons hit the road next week, playing at Missouri Southern on Wednesday Feb. 15 and then at No. 10 Pittsburg State on Feb. 18.

— MWSU Athletics —