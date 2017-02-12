Albrecht-Kemper and St. Joseph Museum team up for tours

(News Release) – The St. Joseph Museums, Inc., and the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art have joined together to provide a “Director Tours” package for the public.

The tours will be held on Friday, March 24 and Friday, April 28, 2017. They will begin at the St. Joseph Museum, 3406 Frederick Avenue, in St. Joseph, Missouri, at 10 a.m. on both dates. The morning tour will be led by St. Joseph Museums Director Sara Wilson. Then tour participants will have lunch at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, 2818 Frederick Avenue, and enjoy a tour of the museum led by AKMA Director Dr. Brett Knappe.

The St. Joseph Museums, Inc., guided tour will include the Black Archives Museum, the Doll Museum, the Harry L. George American Indian collection of the St. Joseph Museum, and the Glore Psychiatric Museum. The Black Archives Museum showcases the story of African American life in St. Joseph and Buchanan County in such areas as education, music, the Civil War, and the local impact of the Civil Rights era. The exploration will continue into the world of dolls in the Doll Museum, which houses dolls from many cultures dating from the 1840s to the present day. In the St. Joseph Museum exhibit area guests will visit “Lines & Legacies – The Harry L. George Collection,” which is one of the largest collections of American Indian items in Missouri. In the History Gallery of the St. Joseph Museums guests will tour “World War I St. Joseph – Reflections on Conflict & Community.”

Lunch will be served for tour participants at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, which will provide a fresh, farm-to-table lunch before guests join Dr. Knappe for the afternoon tour. The AKMA Café’s chef, Jason Thomas is known for his unique, made from scratch menu items that are guaranteed to please. Tour participants can choose from homemade soups, salads, sandwiches, or entrees that are as unique as the beautiful surroundings of the dining area at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.

After lunch, guests will enjoy a guided tour of the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, which has one of the finest collections of 18th- through 21st century American art in the Midwest region. The historic home provides a perfect backdrop for works by Mary Cassatt, Robert Henri, and Edward Hopper. Participants will also be able to tour the temporary exhibit areas during their visit.

The “Director Tours” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 24 and April 28. Space is limited and reservations are required. The cost is $35 per person, which includes guided tours at the St. Joseph Museum and the AKMA and lunch in the AKMA Café. For more information or to make a reservation, call 816-233-7003 or visit albrecht-kemper.org.