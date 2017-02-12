Highway Patrol to offer boater safety course in St. Joe

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is offering a boater safety course in St. Joseph next month.

The certification course will be help Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Troop H Headquarter located at 3525 N. Belt.

Captain James E. McDonald, commanding officer Troop H said there is no fee for the course; however, students are required to pre-register online as seating will be limited.

For more information, to register for the course, or to obtain a complete listing of where other courses are being offered, you may visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website, www.mshp.dps.mo.gov. A Boat Safety Education & Certification link can be found on the left side of the Patrol’s home page under training. On the day of the class, the “Boat Safety Education & Certification” link will provide the announcement if the course is canceled due to an insufficient number of participants.

Missouri law requires any person born after January 1, 1984, to carry a boater safety education certification card along with a picture ID anytime they operate a vessel, which includes personal watercraft, on Missouri lakes. Participants who successfully pass the course will be eligible to order a boater safety certification card for $15. For further information, call Sergeant Chris Wilson at (816)387-2345.