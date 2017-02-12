Planned road work for northwest Missouri, Feb. 13 – 19

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region planned for the week of Feb. 13 – 19 from the Missouri Department of Transportation. In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. With the possibility of winter weather, scheduled maintenance and construction projects may be postponed.

Atchison County

Route 111 – CLOSED from Route E to Route Z for roadside work, Feb. 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route B – Pothole patching, Feb. 15 – 17

Buchanan County

Route 6 – Pothole patching, Feb. 14 – 17

Route 116 – From Rushville to DeKalb for sealing, Feb. 14 – 17

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED at the Route 13 overpass for bridge maintenance, Feb. 14 – 17, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m daily. Traffic will be directed up and over the ramps at Hamilton during the closure.

Route 116 – From Route A to U.S. Route 69 (Clinton County) for shoulder work, Feb. 14 – 17.

Clinton County

Route 33 – From Isley Drive to SE 209th Street for drainage work, Feb. 14 – 17

Route 116 – From U.S. Route 69 to Route A (Caldwell County) for shoulder work, Feb. 14 – 17.

DeKalb County

Route J – CLOSED from U.S. Route 36 to Route 6 for a culvert replacements, Feb. 14 – 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – From the Nodaway County line to Route W for crack sealing, Feb. 14 – 17

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 and Route 6 – Pothole patching, Feb. 14 – 17

Harrison County

Route D – CLOSED from Eagleville Road to Washington Center for a culvert replacement, Feb. 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – Interstate 35 Overpass Bridge for maintenance, Feb. 15 – 16

Route U – CLOSED from Route 46 to W 110th Place for a culvert replacement, Feb. 15, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – From the city limits of Mound City to the city limits of Oregon for shoulder work and pothole patching, Feb. 14 – 17

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – From Route A to the Harrison County line for sealing, Feb. 14 – 17

Route P – CLOSED at the Brushy Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement. The road will be closed through February 2017.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching, Feb. 14 – 17