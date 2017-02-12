Western baseball gets swept at Arkansas-Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Arkansas – The Missouri Western baseball team (3-6) dropped a doubleheader to Arkansas-Fort Smith Sunday, falling 6-2 in game one and 10-2 in game two.

NOTABLES

– Missouri Western got on the board in game one with a single by David Glaude and a Nick Gawley sacrifice fly but would strand two runners.

– Griffon pitchers combined for four strikeouts in the first game

– Eighth inning of game two saw Missouri Western have bases loaded with back-to-back walks and a hit by pitch but that’s the only damage they would do

– Arkansas-Fort Smith drew 17 walks in the two games

TOP PERFORMERS

– David Glaude went 2-for-3 with one RBI in game one

– Bailey Zimmer was 3-for-4 and scored a run in game two

– Jace Pitchford paced Arkansas-Fort Smith at the plate in second game, going 1-for-2 with four RBIs and two sacrifice flies.

UP NEXT

Missouri Western travels to Washburn for a three-game series beginning Friday, Feb. 24.

