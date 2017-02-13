18-year-old arrested after covert operation in Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Police Department took an 18-year-old into custody Sunday after a covert operation.

According to the department, during the last week of January and the first two weeks of February officers responded to multiple reports of stolen property taken from what was believed to be unlocked vehicles. Items reported taken ranged from money, to firearms and jewelry.

“Officers of the Chillicothe Police Department took proactive measures to stop this type of criminal activity. We set up a covert operation in the area where the criminal activity was taking place,” the department said in a press release. “The suspect was recorded committing criminal acts.”

Later in the day on Sunday officers arrived at the suspect’s home with a Livingston County search warrant. The suspect allegedly barricaded himself in the home and the Chillicothe S.P.I.D.E.R. team was called in to assist.

“As a result of this investigation an 18-year-old male was arrested for stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property,” the department stated. “During the search warrant, Officers located multiple items reported stolen including firearms, jewelry, and money. We solved multiple cases during this investigation.”

The office said multiple items that the suspect admitted as stolen were located that police do not have reports for. Anyone missing items including firearms is asked to contact Detective Maples at the Chillicothe Police Department. The incident areas were from Locust Street to Broadway Street, from Calhoun Street to 15th Street, and around Field School area.