FMD Concerns Growing in South Korea

South Korea last week raised the nation’s foot-and-mouth disease alert status to its highest level, as a second strain of the disease was confirmed at a dairy farm. South Korea also announced plans to vaccinate all cattle in the nation against FMD. The first confirmed FMD case in South Korea in more than a year was confirmed last week, and two other FMD confirmations followed, prompting the alert status and vaccination announcement. South Korea, Asia’s fourth-largest economy, last raised the country’s foot-and-mouth disease alert status to the highest level in 2010 when the country grappled with its worst-ever FMD outbreak, according to Reuters.