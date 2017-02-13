Growth Energy Honors Ag Secretary Vilsack with Award

Growth Energy last week awarded former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack with the organization’s highest honor, the America’s Fuel Award. The award was announced at Growth Energy’s eighth annual Executive Leadership Conference. The award is presented to an individual who “has gone above and beyond the call of duty to act as a champion for the renewable fuels industry.” Past winners include Growth Energy Co-chairman Tom Buis, former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, retired Four-Star General, Wesley Clark, and Richard Childress of Richard Childress Racing. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said of the award: “We thank Secretary Vilsack for his unwavering dedication to the growth and success of the American ethanol industry throughout his time as Secretary of Agriculture and Governor of Iowa.”