Hillcrest director to resign to spend time with family

Shannen White is leaving her position as the Director of Buchanan County’s Hillcrest Transitional Housing.

Her resignation is effective March 1.

“Working in this community to help homeless individuals and families become self-sufficient has been the greatest privilege of my career,” White said. “I am proud to have been a small part of helping decrease generational poverty in St. Joseph. I am also privileged to have worked alongside an amazing board of directors that have a true passion for our community and the families that go through the Hillcrest program.”

White said she is leaving to focus more time on her family.

“My daughter Paige is gearing up for her senior year at St. Joseph Christian School and my son Desmond is nearing the end of elementary school. I only have one shot at being the Mom the Lord created me to be. I feel that the timing is now for me to hang up my role as ‘Director’ and focus on my role as ‘Mom,’” she said. “I am blessed beyond measure to be able to take a step back from my career and be able to focus on being present with my family.”

According to a news release, the Hillcrest Buchanan County Board of Directors is working closely with the executive team to manage the transition. The search for a new leader will be launched shortly.