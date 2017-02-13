House, Senate Transportation Committees Planning a Busy Year

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committees in the U.S. House and Senate are prepping for a busy year as the President is readying a push against the nation’s “failing infrastructure.” The American Society of Civil Engineers says the U.S. transportation system, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, schools and the energy grid need improvements, estimated at $3.6 trillion. President Trump has said he will propose a massive infrastructure improvement plan for the U.S. that could total up to $1 trillion. In a recent House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing, Cargill and Vermeer represented the agriculture sector. For agriculture, top transportation priorities include updating the nation’s waterways transportation system, and ensuring viable road and rail transport of agricultural commodities and inputs.