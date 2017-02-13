Missouri Western baseball loses series finale at Arkansas-Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Arkansas – The Missouri Western baseball team (3-7) fell 6-2 to Arkansas-Fort Smith wrapping up six games over four days.

NOTABLES

– Alex Heuring connected for his first home run of the season to lead off the fifth inning

– Dusty Stroup knocked a triple and Nick Gawley a double to extended their hitting streaks to five games

– David Glaude reached base safely for the 10th consecutive game with a single in the third inning

– Arkansas-Fort Smith narrowly outhit Missouri Western 9-8

– The Griffons and Lions both strand eight runners on base

– UAFS pitchers recorded 11 strikeouts

TOP PERFORMANCES

– Ryan Smith went 2-for-2 at the plate

– Alex Heuring and Dusty Stroup combined to drive in both Griffon RBIs

– Dion Williams was 3-for-4 for Arkansas Fort-Smith

UP NEXT

Missouri Western travels to Washburn for a non-conference series beginning Feb. 24 in Topeka, Kan.

— MWSU Athletics —