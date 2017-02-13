Obituaries February 8-10

Willie “Bill” Winn Hayden

1931-2017

Willie “Bill” Winn Hayden, 85, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017 at a residential care home. He was born May 8, 1931 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Lucille and Ping Hayden. He attended Lafayette High School, and served in the United States Navy. He then married Velma Underwood on January 3, 1953, she passed away on that date in 2003. Bill worked at Rainbow Bakery, Kovacs Grocery, the St. Joseph Fire Department, and he was the janitor for many years at Patee Park Baptist Church, where he attended church. He enjoyed watching wrestling and old movies. Bill was preceded in death by wife, Velma Jean Hayden, his parents, and a grandson, Danny Watson. Survivors include: sons, Tom (Cindy) Hayden of Saint Joseph, MO and Russ Hayden of Helena, MO, daughter, Gloria (Danny) Watson of Saint Joseph, MO, four grandchildren, Josh Hayden, Jeremy Hayden, Tasha Hayden, and Jody Watson, and 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 13, 2017 at Rupp Funeral Home with Rev. James Kerns officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Blakely Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Asera Care Hospice.

Keith Lee Walker

1942-2017

Keith Lee Walker, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017 at his home. He was born May 4, 1942 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Eleanor and Keith Walker. He was a dump truck owner and operator, and a member of the Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Louis Walker. Survivors include: daughter, Jacqueline Walker of the home, two brothers, David and William Walker, a sister, Kristine Pettet of St. Joseph, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Ron Nichols officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.

Calvin Coolidge Clay

1924-2017

Calvin Coolidge Clay, 92, walked into heaven on February 9, 2017. He was born on November 3, 1924 on his family’s farm North of Onaga, Kansas, the son of John and Julia (DuLac) Clay. Calvin graduated from Centralia High School in 1942 and entered the United States Navy as a part of the greatest generation in defense of our freedom during World War II; he served 26 months. After the end of the War he returned to his farming roots.

He married Mary Ellen Page April 13, 1952 at Grove, Kansas North of Silver Lake, she survives. They were blessed with two sons William Ross Clay (Darlene), Yukon, Oklahoma and Robert Nathan Clay (Linda), Rogers, Arkansas and one daughter Daisy Marie Parker (Alexander), Berryton, Kansas. He greatly loved his five grandchildren; Page and Abby Parker, Teresa (Nicholas) Sweet and Michael (Sarah) and David (Jenna) Clay they were the lights of his life. He was blessed to have four great grandchildren Ava Clay, Griffin Clay and Reece and Sarabelle Sweet.

Calvin was proceeded in death, by his father and mother (John 1957 & Julia 1983), three brothers; Ross 1941, Lawrence 1990 and Henry 1968 and three sisters; Catherine O’Donnell 2000, Florence Filkin 1998 and Rosemary Stadler 1987. He is survived by one sister Anna Mae Spacek of Topeka, Kansas.

Calvin was a farmer his entire life and was a true Steward of all of God’s creatures great and small. He raised cattle until about two years ago and raised pigs in his younger years. Calvin and Mary Ellen also raised dogs for several decades and had some row crops. Calvin was a member of the VFW Post 7772 in Onaga, KS and also a member of the American Legion Post 333 of Havensville, Kansas. He served on the Township board for over six years as a trustee. He spent over fifty years putting up American flags on all service member’s graves at the Neuchatel Cemetery for every Memorial Day and some 4th of July and Veteran’s Days.

Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 17th at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Onaga. Burial with military honors will follow in the Neuchatel Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Onaga V.F.W. Post No. 7772 and may be sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 312, Onaga, 66521.

Calvin passed into eternity surrounded by family members and friends in a room overflowing with love. Blessed are those who are pure in heart, for they will see The Lord.

Dennis Joseph Thummel

1967-2017

Dennis Joseph Thummel was born Saturday, January 28th, 1967; and passed away Thursday, February 9th, 2017 in Atchison, Kansas. Visitation Tuesday, February 14th, 2017, 6:00pm – 8:00pm; located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Service Wednesday, February 15th, 2017, 2:00pm; officiating Rev. Robert Ziegler. Located at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Atchison, Kansas. Interment located at the Sugar Creek Cemetery in Rushville, MO.

Barbara June Landes

1925-2017

Wathena, Kansas – Barbara June (Bartlett) Landes, 91, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Mosaic Life Care of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Barbara was born in Harrison County, Missouri on June 7, 1925 to Francis and Pearl Nalley Bartlett. She lived in Bethany, Missouri, Stanberry, Missouri and the past 47 years in Wathena, Kansas. Barbara worked all of her adult life and enjoyed working at the Corner Drug Store in Bethany, Missouri, Hansen Pharmacy in Stanberry, Missouri, and the Hoof and Horn and the Frederick Inn in St. Joseph, Missouri, plus many other places.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wathena, Kansas.

Barbara married Wilbur Lee “Brown” Landes on October 25, 1947, They celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 1997. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2000. She was also preceded in death by her parents, sister, Maretta Stroud and a granddaughter, Amy Nicole Landes.

Survivors include her two children: Rick (Judy) Landes of Kansas City, Missouri; Deborah (Quentin) Combs of Centerview, Missouri; Grandchildren, Melissa Ivers, Jonathan Combs and Kristen Kasselman; 7 great-grandchildren; Brothers-in-law, Eldon Landes Jr. and Glenn D. Landes; Sister-in-law, Margaret Landes; Nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, February 14, 2017; at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Visitation: 1 hour prior to service from 9:30-10:30. Friends may call after 12 noon Monday.

Burial: 2:00 P.M. Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, Missouri

Memorials: First Baptist Church of Wathena, Kansas

Cecilia McGaughy

1929-2017

Cecilia McGaughy, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at her home.

She was born October 2, 1929 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

She married Robert McGaughy, Jr., who preceded her in death on December 25, 2012.

She was a high school salutatorian at Bartlett in 1947, a member of St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church, Alvin Ailey of KC, St. Joseph Symphony supporter, and Heartland Hospital Guild.

She was also preceded in death by her husband; parents, Cecil Stone and Josephine (Shelby) Garner; granddaughter, Marissa McGaughy; son, Robert Lee McGaughy III; daughter, Marcia McGaughy, twin brother, Cecil Garner; brother, James Garner, Jr.; and sisters, Hilda Carter, Virgina Cox, and J. Rozetta McDonnald; and several step-brothers and step-sisters.

Survivors include sons, William McGaughy (Gisele) and Paul McGaughy (Carol); daughters, Deborah Hill (Tom) and Rebecca Makkers (David); son, Anthony McGaughy (Tammy) grandchildren, Danielle, Lola, Hassan, Rashad, Devin, and Gary; and seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations be made to St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church or Monsignor Noland endowment fund. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Carol Alberta Barnes (Garoutte)

1946-2017

Carol Alberta Barnes (Garoutte) was born Tuesday, May 14th, 1946; and passed away Friday, February 10th, 2017 in Atchison, Kansas. Visitation Tuesday, February 14th, 2017, 10:00am – 11:00am; located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Service Tuesday, February 14th, 2017, 11:00am; located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Interment located at the Sugar Creek Cemetery.