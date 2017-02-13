Temperatures 10 to 25 degrees above average this week

Winter is nowhere to be seen this week as temperatures remain 10 to 25 degrees above average. The warmest days are toward the end of the work week, and that unseasonable heat currently looks to continue through the weekend. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Light south southwest wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North northwest wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.