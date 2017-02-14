China, New Zealand to Hold Free Trade Talks

China and New Zealand will hold a series of meetings to promote free trade amid growing concerns over U.S. trade protectionism. The Strait Times, a Singapore-based newspaper, reports officials from both China and New Zealand have confirmed the meetings will take place. China’s Foreign Minister last week met with New Zealand officials. The two reportedly discussed the upgrade of the nations’ bilateral free trade agreement, China’s possible involvement in what remains of the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations and New Zealand’s role in China’s One Belt, One Road economic strategy. China and New Zealand officials both agreed the consideration of China joining the TPP needs to be discussed further now that the United States withdrew from the trade agreement. New Zealand and Australia have said that they hope to salvage the TPP by encouraging China and other Asian countries to join the trade pact.