Farm Bureau Program Donates More than 28 Million Pounds of Food in 2016

American Farm Bureau Federation members raised more than $1.1 million and donated a record of more than 28.9 million pounds of food to assist hungry Americans in 2016. The donations were part of Farm Bureau’s Harvest for All program. Combined, the monetary and food donations also reached a record level of the equivalent of more than 31 million meals. In addition to raising food and funds for the initiative, farmers and ranchers tallied more than 9,000 volunteer hours assisting local hunger groups in 2016. Now in its 15th year, Harvest for All is spearheaded by members of Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers & Ranchers program.