Man accused of stealing car at gunpoint and injuring officer

A 20-year-old man was arrested in St. Joseph after allegedly stealing a car in Kansas City, Kan. at gunpoint.

Barwu Dweh of Kansas City, Kan. is charged in Buchanan County with a felony of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to court documents, on Sunday officers with the St. Joseph Police Department responded to the 1800 block of N. 36th St. where OnStar GPS showed the location of a car stolen at gun point from KCK. An officer allegedly arrived on scene and spotted the stolen vehicle and a man matching the suspect description later identified by police as Dweh.

“When the Officer, who was in a marked police car and uniform, gave a lawful order for the defendant to stop, the defendant verbally refused and continued walking away,” said Det. Chase Cotter with the St. Joseph Police Department. “The defendant resisted arrest and dropped a pistol in the process. He was placed in custody after a violent struggle which resulted in substantial injury to one officer.”

Cotter said keys to the stolen vehicle as well as property taken from the victim’s vehicle were found in Dweh’s pocket.

“The defendant is a suspect in a stolen auto case in Kansas City, Kan. where he is believed to intentionally ran into the victim’s vehicle with another vehicle in order to steal hers,” Cotter said.

Dweh is scheduled for an arraignment Friday in front of Judge Keith Marquart. According to the Buchanan County Jail Inmate Inquiry he is being held on $25,420.50 bail for the felony and a seperate misdemeanor charge.