Man charged with assaulting mechanic, taking vehicle without paying for repairs

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in March for a St. Joseph man accused of assaulting an auto mechanic and taking his vehicle without paying for thousands of dollars in repairs.

Charles Gardner, 56, turned himself in to the court officials on Tuesday in connection an alleged incident January 28.

St. Joseph police say the victim reported he was physically assaulted by the defendant, who refused to pay for mechanic work done to his company vehicle.

The victim said Gardner then took the keys out of his hand and drove off. Police say the mechanic’s paperwork shows an unpaid bill of $5,669.

Judge Rebecca Spencer read the charge of stealing to Gardner during a court hearing Tuesday, and then released him on his own recognizance. Judge Spencer scheduled a preliminary hearing March 1.

Online court records do not yet show the appearance of an attorney on Gardner’s behalf.

A court affidavit says Gardner “…is known to be violent, known to resist police, and known to abuse drugs. On January 19, Gardner entered a plea bargain with prosecutors in Clinton County, in which he pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree property damage and resisting arrest by fleeing. A judge ordered a sentence-assessment report and continued Gardner’s bond.

Gardner was free on bond from the Clinton County case when the incident was reported at the St. Joseph auto repair shop.