Noise complaint leads to drug-trafficking arrest

St. Joseph police responding to noise complaint arrested a man they say was smoking pot and revving his engine while in possession of 100 grams of meth, thousands of dollars in cash and an illegal firearm.

Now the 56-year-old St. Joe man faces a charge of drug trafficking, and if convicted faces from five to 15 years in prison.

In court documents, police say officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Sylvanie on February 11 for a noise complaint. Upon arrival, the officers contacted the driver of a Mazda RX8 parked on the street in the area. Officers say they smelled marijuana in the vehicle and spotted a bottle of liquor. When Johnathan Hatheway was removed from the vehicle and identified, officers determined that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

At that point, according to the court affidavit, Hatheway fled on foot, making it about two blocks before being arrested by other officers.

In the affidavit, Detective Chase Cotter of the St. Joseph Police Department said the defendant had over $4,400 in cash on him. A loaded handgun was found in the car. Detective Cotter also said they found approximately 100.7 grams of meth, some marijuana, a digital scale and some plastic baggies.

According to the affidavit, Hatheway has a prior conviction for drug possession, and that he has at least 14 prior arrests for failure to appear.

A judge set bail at $25,000. Hatheway is being held in the Buchanan County Jail pending an initial court appearance on Friday.