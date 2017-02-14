One person in custody after remains found in Clinton County

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody after human remains were found over the weekend.

According to a news release, Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. the office was notified by the forensic investigators who confirmed the identity of skeletal remains found on SE Cannonball Road and Missouri 33 Highway in Holt.

As we previously reported, Sheriff Larry Fish said a resident found the body Sunday afternoon in a wooded area off of southeast Cannon Ball Rd.

Currently, one suspect is in custody in connection with the case. Investigators are still following leads. Capt. A.J. Carrel with the Sheriff’s Office said pending proper notification of family they are not releasing any further information at this time.

A press conference is slated for Wednesday afternoon with the victim’s family, investigators and Sheriff Fish.