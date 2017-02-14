Semi loaded with 180 hogs overturns in Brown County

A semi loaded with 180 hogs heading for market rolled over on 36 Highway in Brown County Tuesday morning.

Sheriff John Merchant said around 7 a.m. an eastbound semi rolled onto its side just south of Walmart on 36 Highway.

“Emergency responders arrived shortly after the accident and contained the loose pigs off of the south side of the highway in the right-of-way,” Merchant said. “We were very fortunate to have a county resident who immediately was en route to the location with a portable corral.”

Merchant said the corral was quickly set up and the pigs were contained and loaded by emergency personnel and the owners. He said around 180 were on the trailer.

Merchant said the Kansas State Highway Patrol worked the crash. KDOT provided traffic control. Hiawatha Fire Department, Squad 48 and Town and Country Ambulance were also on scene.

“U S HWY 36 was only shut down for a short amount of time to enable wrecker crews to remove the semi and trailer,” Merchant said.

At noon KSHP had not yet posted the crash report online.