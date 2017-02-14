SJSD names two new elementary principals

The St. Joseph School District has named two educators to fill principal retirements at elementary schools in the district.

Jaimee Lawrence will take over for the retiring Jeaneen Boyer at Hyde Elementary School. Lawrence is currently the principal at Humboldt. She has been with the St. Joseph School District since 2000. During that time, she has served as a teacher, administrative intern and principal. She will take over for Boyer at the start of the 2017-2018 school year. Boyer recently announced her retirement after more than 30 years in education.

Natalie Arnold has been selected to fill the role of principal at Oak Grove Elementary. She will replace Mike Otto, who also plans to retire at the end of this school year. Otto has been with Oak Grove for seven years. Arnold is returning to the St. Joseph School District from South Harrison R-II, where she is currently the elementary school principal. Arnold spent time as an administrative and assistant principal intern at Coleman and Edison. Prior to that, she taught vocal music at Edison for four years.

“We are thrilled to have these outstanding individuals taking on these leadership roles with the St. Joseph School District,” said Dr. Robert Newhart, superintendent. “At the same time, we are sad to see Mr. Otto and Mrs. Boyer go, as they have both contributed a lot to our schools and our kids. We wish all of them the best.”

The search for Lawrence’s replacement at Humboldt will begin immediately