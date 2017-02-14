Trump Assigns Japan Trade Talks to Pence

President Donald Trump has assigned Vice President Mike Pence to lead economic dialogue with Japan following meetings with Japan’s Prime Minister. Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Sheen-zoh-ah bay) made no decision regarding bilateral trade negotiations while meeting over the weekend in Florida. Vice President Pence will lead any trade talks with Japan, while Japan appointed its Deputy Prime Minister to lead talks with Pence. The talks will address fiscal and monetary policies, along with infrastructure and trade, according to Reuters. A top economist at Nikko (knee-coh) Securities in Tokyo said Pence “may be easier to work with” and “probably more logical” than Trump regarding trade policy negotiations. Trump has publicly opposed Japan, on both the campaign trail and in office, for its trade and economic policies.