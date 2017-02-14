Two accused of stealing Lexus and burglarizing home

A man and a woman are in custody after allegedly stealing a car and more last week in St. Joseph.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Shannon L. Schremser of St. Joseph and 38-year-old Jeff L. Pendleton of Union Star are both charged in Buchanan County with a felony of second-degree Burglary.

According to court documents, on February 7 the pair is accused of breaking into a home in 2300 block of Mansfield Rd.

“The defendant along with a co-defendant entered a building at the residence of the victim and stole numerous items including a 2000 Lexus that was parked inside the building,” said Det. Frank Till with the St. Joseph Police Department. “Items stolen… were located inside the defendant’s residence when a search warrant was served there.”

Det. Till said Pendleton is a suspect in at least two burglaries in the last five days and had a friend rent a truck so he and a co-defendant could facilitate more burglaries.

“Her (Schremser’s) residence is known as a drug house and is a menace to the neighborhood,” Det. Till said. “Stolen items including two stolen cars in the last week are often brought to the defendant’s house. She surrounds herself with the criminal element and the neighbors are in constant fear of what will happen at the house next.”

According to the Buchanan County Jail Inmate Inquiry, Pendleton and Schremser are both in custody on $25,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on February 21 for Schremser and on February 23 for Pendleton.