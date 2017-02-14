Two arrested in St. Joseph for California murder charges

Two people have been arrested in St. Joseph as fugitives from out of state in connection with a California murder investigation.

Coty Sutton, 26 and Amber Anderson, 22 are both charged in Buchanan County with a felony of a fugitive from out of state.

According to court documents, on Sunday police executed two warrants for Sutten for a homicide and robbery out of Modesto, California. Sutten was taken into custody by police at a home on 30th and Angelique. Anderson was arrested on a warrant for accessory to murder at a home in the 3000 block of Sylvanie St.

Both are being held in the Buchanan County Jail without bail. Online court documents show a waiver and an order of extradition have been filed for Anderson. Both are slated to appear in Buchanan County court Friday for an arraignment.