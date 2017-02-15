Campus cleanup to be held at Western

A new volunteer center at Missouri Western is hosting a campus cleanup event.

GriffsGiveBack, a new center for service learning at Western, is planning its kickoff event. The Great Campus Cleanup: Winter Edition will be held from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Volunteers will work in two-hour shifts to help clean and organize parts of campus.

Students, employees, alumni, friends and family are welcome to volunteer. Volunteers are asked to register for a shift at www.missouriwestern.edu/griffsgiveback, then come to the second floor of the Blum Student Union 15 minutes before their shift for a brief orientation.

GriffsGiveBack is funded by the Student Government Association. The mission is to inspire a spirit of volunteerism in Missouri Western students, employees and alumni by connecting people with opportunities to give back to the community and providing volunteers with opportunities to reflect on their service experience.

For more information about serving, or to request volunteers for your community project, email griffsgiveback@missouriwestern.edu or call 816-262-4057.