Driver injured in Andrew County crash

A man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on I-29 in Andrew County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Paul Leuschen, 47 of Kansas City, Mo. was driving a 2004 Saturn Vue northbound on I-29 about 1.5 miles north of St. Joseph around 8 a.m. The Patrol said Leuschen attempted to pass another vehicle and began to make a lane change which caused his vehicle to travel off the road and into the median. After hitting the median the vehicle crossed over and went airborne, into the southbound lane and hit a ditch. Leuschen was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care for treatment of what was described as moderate injuries.

He was reported to be wearing a seat belt.