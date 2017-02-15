Obituaries February 11-14

William “Bill” Joseph Brady

1942-2017

William J. “Bill” Brady, 74, Atchison, Kansas passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017 at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Benedict Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A parish rosary will be recited Friday, February 17, at 6:30 P.M. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 8:00 P.M. Memorial contributions are suggested to Benedictine College and may be left in care of the funeral home.

William J. Brady was born on July 30, 1942 in Frankfort, Kansas the son of Frank and Helen (Harrington) Brady. He attended Lillis Grade and Lillis High Schools, graduating from Frankfort High School in 1960. He graduated from St. Benedict’s College in 1964 and then graduated from Washburn University School of Law in 1967.

He and the former Beatrice “Bea” Bennett were united in marriage on April 8, 1967, at the Most Pure Heart of Mary Church in Topeka, Kansas.

Bill worked for 30 years for the U.S. Government Department of Agriculture. After retirement from the government, he worked for ten years for Valley Hope, Atchison, Kansas. He also managed farms in the Marshall County and Stafford County, Kansas areas.

Bill served his country for two years in the United States Army at Fort Greeley, Alaska where he attained the rank of Captain in the Judge Advocate General Corps. He received the Army Commendation Medal as well as other commendations. During his tour, he taught Business Law at the University of Alaska.

In 1979, he was awarded the National Endowment for the Humanities Grant “Federalism in Perspective” at the University of California, San Diego.

His memberships included the St. Benedict Parish in Atchison, KS, the Knights of Columbus Fitzgerald Council #1144 in Lillis, KS, and the Fleming-Jackson Seever Post #6 of the American Legion, and was Commander in 1975. He was one of the early members of the Fellowship of Catholic Scholars and the Religious Life Institute of the Catholic Church. Since his college days he has been an oblate of St. Benedict’s Abbey and continued to stay active in all Benedictine College Alumni activities.

Bill’s great grandparents were all Irish immigrants and he had a great affection for all things Irish, including Irish culture and faith. He had a great interest in genealogy; his knowledge of historical events, particularly church history, was sought by many.

Survivors include his wife, Beatrice “Bea” Brady, of the couple’s home in Atchison, KS, one son, COL (USMC) Richard (Jeanne) Brady, Falls Church, VA, two daughters, Anne (Charles) Feise, St. Louis, MO, Carole (Jeremy) Stempien, Scotch Plains, NJ, a sister, Mary (Charles) Bennett, Springfield, VA, six grandchildren, Katherine Brady, Jack Feise, Will Feise, Grace Feise, Bridget Stempien, Julia Stempien and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Brady.

Ellen Marie Kissick

1946-2017

Ellen Marie Kissick 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Warsaw, MO. She was born July 12, 1946 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Rosetta and William Burley. She attended Faucett High School and married James Kissick on February 18, 1967. She was a Homemaker, and a Baptist. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, son, Garry Kunzler Jr., brothers, William, Louis, Bryan Keith, Frederick, Arthur, Walter Burley, and Brian Porter, two sisters Rosetta and Sarah Burley. Survivors include, husband, James Kissick of the home, daughters, Sonya Gray and Regina Stufflebean of St. Joseph, brothers, John and Richard Burley, 14 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 am, on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Pastor Leanna VanZandt officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Bradley James “Brad” Wenzl

1977-2017

Bradley James “Brad” Wenzl was born Monday, March 7th, 1977; and passed away Sunday, February 12th, 2017. Visitation Thursday, February 16th, 2017, 6:30pm – 8:30pm.

Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Chapel. Prayer Service will be held 6:30 pm Thursday, Feb. 16th, 2017 at Becker Dyer Stanton, Visitation to follow until 8:30 pm. Services Friday, February 17th, 2017, 10:30am. Officiating Fr. Benjamin Tremmel, OSB; co-Celebrant Abbot Senecal, Barnabas, O.S.B. Located at the St. Benedict’s Church. Interment located at St. Ann’s Cemetery.

Jean Ann “Jeanie” Joyce (Dittemore)

1948-2017

Jean Ann “Jeanie” Joyce (Dittemore) was born Tuesday, March 2nd, 1948; and passed away Sunday, February 12th, 2017. Visitation Wednesday, February 15th, 2017, 6:30pm – 8:00pm; located at St. Benedict’s Church. Parish Rosary at 8:00 pm Wednesday at St. Benedict’s Church, Bendena. Services Thursday, February 16th, 2017, 10:00am. Officiating Fr. Jeremy Heppler. Located at St. Benedict’s Church. Nightingale Service following Mass on Thursday, Feb. 16th, 2017 at St. Benedict’s Church. Interment located at St. Benedicts Cemetery.

Donald Gregory Howard

1953-2017

Donald Gregory Howard, 63 of rural Hiawatha passed away Monday February 13, 2017.

Don was born Sept. 4, 1953, to Gene and Rose (Rockey) Howard in Hiawatha. He graduated from Hiawatha High School and spent several years in the United States Army – stationed in Ft. Campbell, Ky., and Ft. Benning, Ga. Upon returning to Hiawatha with his family, Don worked for the City of Hiawatha streets department for more than 30 years, retiring in 2010.

Don met the love of his life, Terry (Kueck) Howard in Mayview, Mo. They married in 1974 and raised their three children in Hiawatha.

A true country boy, Don grew up on his family farm and spent many years helping his father farm the land. He loved hunting, and for many years looked forward to annual vacations in which he’d go deer hunting around Brown County with his brothers. He enjoyed fishing and spent many hours on the banks of the Brown County Lake with his children, brothers and nieces and nephews. He also spent countless hours with his family mushroom hunting. But above all hobbies, Don loved riding. He believed in the freedom of the road and found great peace when riding his one of Harley Davidsons – passion he passed on to his children.

He also enjoyed traveling and particularly loved the Hawaiian cruise he took with his wife to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in 1999. He was a long-time member of ABATE of Kansas, District 11 and was a member of the Masonic Lodge, reaching the rank of Grand Arch Mason.

Don was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, his mother-in-law Geraldine Prater, sister-in-law Betty Howard and infant granddaughter Aletha Rose Boothe.

Mourning his loss are his children Pat Howard of the home; Robert and Crystal Howard of Hiawatha; Stephanie and Joe Boothe of Independence, Mo; grandchildren Ethen, Donny and Tia Howard and Juliet and Anderson Boothe; parents Gene and Rose Howard of Hiawatha; brothers Gary and Kathy Howard and Charles Howard of Hiawatha; brothers-in-law Petey and Becky Kueck of Odessa, Mo., and Jay Kueck of Bowling Green, Mo; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Chapel Oaks Funeral home in Hiawatha Kansas. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following services, at the Mike Dickinson residence, 1210 US 36 Highway, Hiawatha.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Don Howard memorial fund left in care of the funeral home.

Fay Richard Stouder

1920-2017

Fay Richard Stouder, 96, Amazonia, Missouri passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at a local healthcare facility.

He was born August 3, 1920 in Pacific Junction, Iowa to Roswell and Myrtie (Dickerson) Stouder. They preceded him in death.

Fay enjoyed going to the casino and had many friends at the St. Joe Frontier Casino.

He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers; a sister; and a grandson.

Survivors include daughter, Andrea Poindexter (Richard); sons, Wayne Stouder (Linda) and Ronnie Stouder.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Grace Evangelical Church or Hospice Partners. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.