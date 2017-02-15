Roberts Joins Bipartisan Bill to Relieve Farmers of Redundant Regulation

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts announced his support Tuesday for a bill that would eliminate redundant federal permitting requirements for pesticide applications. The Sensible Environmental Protection Act amends the Clean Water Act and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act to clarify Congressional intent regarding pesticide use in or near navigable waters. The bill was introduced by Idaho Republican Senator Mike Crapo (Cray-poh) and Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill. Roberts, a Kansas Republican, says this is the fifth consecutive session of Congress he has joined an effort to stop the redundant permitting process, and that he is hopeful “this is the last time.” Roberts says: “Farmers and ranchers work too hard to be forced to comply with regulations that are redundant and provide absolutely zero environmental protection or benefits.”