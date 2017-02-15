St. Joseph man allegedly arrested in stolen vehicle

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department allegedly arrested a man on Valentine’s Day attempting to drive off in a stolen vehicle.

Christopher Godar, 35 of St. Joseph is charged in Buchanan County with a felony of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to court documents, on Tuesday Investigator Mike Smith located a vehicle reported stolen parked in the 600 block of Bonton St.

“I conducted surveillance of the vehicle and watched Mr. Godar get in and out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle two different times,” Smith said. “Once Mr. Godar was in the driver’s seat the second time and appeared he was attempting to leave, investigators approached and took Mr. Godar into custody.”

Godar is being held on $5,000 bail. An arraignment is scheduled for Friday.