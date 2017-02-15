Stolen mower falls out in police pursuit

The St. Joseph Police Department recovered stolen lawn equipment Tuesday morning when it allegedly fell out of a moving van.

Capt. Jeff Wilson said officers responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. to an alarm at Tractor Supply Company located at 3027 S. Belt Highway. He said when the officer was responding she noticed a gold mini-van parked in the lot of Red Racks, just north of TSC with the rear hatch open.

“Officer Copeland observed the van pulling out of Red Racks and turning South on the Belt, without its headlights on,” Wilson said. “Copeland turned around and attempted to catch up to the van as it continued South on the Belt, then West on Pear Street.”

Wilson said the officer was unable to get close enough to get a license plate before a push mower and a garden tiller fell out of the back of the van onto the road.

“She discontinued attempting to catch up to the van and went out with the garden/lawn equipment items,” Wilson said. “It was later determined both items came from TSC. They were photographed and returned to the business.”

As of Wednesday afternoon police did not have anyone in custody in connection with the investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.