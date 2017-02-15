Trudeau Talks Dairy Trade with House Speaker Ryan

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he asked Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding Canadian market access for U.S. dairy producers. The Wisconsin Republican met with Trudeau Monday as part of Trudeau’s visit to Washington, DC this week. Speaker Ryan said the two had a “productive discussion” which included the “importance of breaking down trade barriers and improving market access for America’s dairy farmers,” among other topics. Trudeau met with President Donald Trump focusing on trade and security, but did not touch on the dairy issue, according to the Hagstrom Report. Dairy groups and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture had asked Trump to raise the issue with Trudeau. The U.S. dairy groups say Canada’s dairy pricing structure is “expressly intended to slash milk imports from the United States.”