Victim identified, two charged with murder in Clinton County

Click to view slideshow.Two men faces murder and other charges in connection with the discovery of a body in Clinton County last weekend. Sheriff Larry Fish identified the skeletal remains as those of Donald “DC” Hadden of Liberty, who had been reported missing in July of 2015. Last Sunday, a resident called authorities to report finding a skeleton near Cannonball Road and Missouri Highway 33.

Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Gagnon said charges were filed against two suspects this week. Joseph “Chaos” Seward and Micha Wynes are each charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. A judge set bail in each case at $500,000.

The investigation began, and was linked to the missing persons case, after a resident called authorities on Sunday to report spotting skeletal remains.

Court documents filed in the cases tell a story of heroin, theft and murder. According to court affidavits, the victim was a heroin user who was believed by his accused killers of being a confidential informant, a “snitch.” They believed Hadden stole identification, cash and drugs from fourth man, while that man was suffering from a heroin overdose.

The probable cause statement describes how the killing allegedly unfolded in July, 2015. Police believe the defendants and the victim drank and shot up heroin together, and then drove around “in the middle of nowhere” until they ran out of gas. In an interview with investigators, Seward allegedly told authorities he saw Wynes shoot Hadden. According to the affidavit, Wynes was then able to flag down a female motorist, who left and later returned with gasoline so they could leave the scene.

The victim was reported missing by his mother on July 9, 2015. At the time, the victim’s mother called his cell phone. It was answered by the manager of a restaurant, who said the phone was found in the parking lot. It was returned to the victim’s girlfriend, who says she discovered the victim was a confidential informant and that he was killed by one of the defendants.

Police say they recovered a wallet near the remains of the victim, which turned out to belong to the man who suffered the OD . Police say they also found spent shotgun shell casings at the scene.

Online court records do not reflect any scheduled hearings in the case or legal representation for the two defendants.