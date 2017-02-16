Griffons lose heart breaker at Missouri Southern 74-73

JOPLIN, Mo. – A heart breaking 74-73 loss at Missouri Southern Wednesday night left the Missouri Western men’s basketball team at 7-18 overall and 3-13 in the MIAA, and sets up a crucial showdown Saturday at Pittsburg State for the Griffons.
Missouri Western had three possessions in the final minute, trailing 74-73, but missed a layup, a jumper and committed a turnover that could have capitalized on three missed Missouri Southern free throws in the same time period.
NOTABLES
– The Griffons took what would be their final lead, 73-69, on a Joe Hamilton three with 1:59 left, but did not score again in the game
– Missouri Western was 9-12 from three-point range in the second half to help the Griffons come back from a 35-29 halftime deficit
– MWSU opened the second half on an 8-0 run to take a two-point lead
– For the game, MWSU shot 55.3% from the field and 62.5% from three-point range
– The three point percentage was the highest in a game this season for the Griffons and the field goal percentage was the second highest
– There were nine lead changes and eight ties in the second half alone, 15 ties and 14 lead changes in the game
– Missouri Southern scored 24 of its points off 14 Missouri Western turnovers, the Griffons scored eight points off nine Southern turnovers
– It was the 10th straight loss for Missouri Western in Joplin
TOP PERFORMERS
– Cole Clearman and TJ Evans led the Griffons with 19 points each
– Clearman was 5-6 from three-point range
– Joe Hamilton and Seth Bonifas had 10 points apiece
– Bonifas and Aaron Emmanuel led the team with six rebounds each
– Emmanuel led the team with eight assists
UP NEXT
Missouri Western travels to Pittsburg State (4-19, 2-13) on Saturday for a game with postseason implications. The Griffons currently have a half-game lead on Pittsburg State for the final qualifying spot in the MIAA Tournament.
— MWSU Athletics —