High fire danger due to breezy conditions

High fire danger is expected through the day on Thursday, mainly along and south of the Missouri River. Gusty southwest winds up to 20 to 30 mph will combine with very low relative humidity values to contribute to dangerous fire weather. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Also please take proper precautions to avoid any accidental fires, which can be started by numerous methods. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 43. South southwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Washington’s Birthday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.