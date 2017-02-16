Man allegedly involved in road rage incident charged with assault

One of four people allegedly involved in a road rage incident that led to shots fired earlier this week has been charged.

Jerad Carr-Green, 32 of St. Joseph is charged in Buchanan County with a second-degree felony for assault.

As we previously reported, Tuesday officers responded to what was initially reported as an accident on Easton Road near 29th St. shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sgt. Kevin Cummings said when officers arrived they began investigating it as a road rage incident involving shots fired. Sgt. Wayne Byrom said someone in a black Dodge Avenger fired at a Chevrolet S-10 pick up truck. The vehicles then collided resulting in a crash. No one was hit by bullets in the incident.

According to court documents, Carr-Green was driving the truck at high speeds while chasing and ramming the car knowing his ex-girlfriend was inside.

“According to the witness, the car involved in the crash was being chased, at high speeds by the truck which also crashed and rolled over. Three occupants from the car fled on foot, two of which were later caught by police,” said Det. Doug Howard with the St. Joseph Police Department. “Shots were fired from the car prior to both vehicles crashing.”

Following the crash police said Carr-Green was transported to Mosaic Life Care for treatment of minor injuries. One of the two women taken into police custody after allegedly running from the scene was also taken to the hospital for evaluation of an injury. The man driving the dodge has not been taken into custody.

Carr-Green is being held on $25,000 bail. An arraignment is set for Friday.

As of Wednesday morning no additional charges have been filed in this case.