MC Sports holding liquidation sales

MC Sports is holding liquidation sales as it prepares to close its doors for good.

Tuesday the store announced it filed for bankruptcy.

“After a valiant and concerted effort by MC Sports’ associates, vendors, landlords, and outside professionals to restructure the Company’s balance sheet and operating performance, the Company was unable to reach an agreement on a viable out of court proposal. The only alternative to address our immediate liquidity issues is to commence liquidation sales at all stores, while concurrently expediting our pursuit of alternative financing and going-concern sale options under the protections of Chapter 11,” said Bruce Ullery, MC Sports President and CEO.

As of February 14, 2017, MC Sports operates 68 locations in 7 states throughout the Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin.