Missouri Western women pull away in second half to defeat Southern

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Western women’s basketball team(19-6, 11-5) didn’t need any last-minute heroics to win at Missouri Southern (11-14, 6-10) this year. The Griffons ran away for their 19th win of the season 70-58 Wednesday night.

NOTABLES

– Missouri Western trailed by seven early, but clawed back and took a 31-28 lead to the half

– MWSU opened the second half with a 7-0 run and never trailed in the half

– The Griffons shot 48% from the field and better than 88% at the free throw line

– Nine Griffons scored, four in double figures

TOP PERFORMERS

– Dwanisha Tate scored 15 of her team-high 17 points in the second half

– Chelsea Dewey finished with 13 points, going 3-8 from the field, but 6-6 at the free throw line

– Sefulu Faave scored 11 points and Julia Torres added 10

UP NEXT

The Griffons travel to No. 7 Pittsburg State (21-3, 13-2) on Saturday, Feb. 18.

— MWSU Athletics —