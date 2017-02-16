School board member resigns

St. Joseph School District Board of Education member Chris Danford on Thursday submitted her resignation from the board.

Danford included a long list of problems in the district in her letter, ranging from what she called “disappointing financial progress” to plummeting student achievement and rising numbers of students who can’t read.

The release also included a reference to “community engagement that isn’t.”

“The board discussed community engagement at a work session last Monday. That plan is really tax marketing strategy. Though we must keep moving forward, we will have missed an opportunity to pause and honestly listen to citizens. Listen. It seems we mainly reach out when we want more money,” according to the letter.

Danford says she will not support any tax initiative that includes a lease purchase program for capital improvements. Danford was the board member who first brought to light the administrative stipends that landed the district in hot water for the last couple of years.

Danford says district taxpayers deserve to know what the $100,000 spent investigating retaliation against former CFO Beau Musser “and other district shenanigans.” Danford called for the report to be released.

She said in the resignation letter that her minority position on the board prevents her from changing the important academic and financial issues she highlighted.

The school district administration was quick to remove Danford’s photograph and bio from the district’s Web site. But as of this writing, had not issued a formal reaction statement. We also inquired about what steps must now be taken to fill the vacant seat.

We reached out to Danford as well, but she was on her way to the school district offices to deliver her resignation. You can read the entire resignation letter here.

Refresh this post for more as it becomes available.