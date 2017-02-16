Troy resident hopes to open custom meat processing business

Doniphan County Commissioners are looking into rezoning for a local resident to start up a meat locker for processing in Troy.

According to County Commission Meeting minutes from February 13 Troy resident Pete Duncan asked the Board of County Commissioners if a decision has been reached on the Hegarty zoning change request from A-1 Agriculture to Mixed Used for property located at 1187 Last Chance Road, Troy, Kan. Chairman Collins stated the Board of County Commissioners will take up the matter at their regular meeting on February 27, 2017 at 9:00 A.M. In the meantime, Chairman Collins plans to meet with Northeast Kansas Environmental Services to discuss waste management control for the meat processing building, should the zoning change be granted.

Julie Meng, Doniphan County Emergency Management Coordinator said a local gentleman is hoping to open up the meat locker for area residents to bring their livestock for processing. She said he is hoping to open it up on a part-time basis. Meng said right now people have to take their deer, cows, or hogs for processing in St. Joseph to Clark’s Custom Meat or to a meat locker in Hiawatha.